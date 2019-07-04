Reviewing Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 33 0.85 N/A -3.07 0.00 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -2.22 0.00

Demonstrates Global Indemnity Limited and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Global Indemnity Limited and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -0.9% -0.3% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that Global Indemnity Limited is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Global Indemnity Limited shares and 70.6% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 4% of Global Indemnity Limited shares. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 1.66% 0.58% -16.24% -8.32% -19.63% -13.88% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -3.91% -37.76% -90.21% -91.81% -91.72% -89%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited was less bearish than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Global Indemnity Limited beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.