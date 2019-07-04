Reviewing Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Indemnity Limited
|33
|0.85
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|4
|0.04
|N/A
|-2.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Global Indemnity Limited and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Global Indemnity Limited and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Indemnity Limited
|0.00%
|-0.9%
|-0.3%
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.54 beta indicates that Global Indemnity Limited is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.3% of Global Indemnity Limited shares and 70.6% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 4% of Global Indemnity Limited shares. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Indemnity Limited
|1.66%
|0.58%
|-16.24%
|-8.32%
|-19.63%
|-13.88%
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-3.91%
|-37.76%
|-90.21%
|-91.81%
|-91.72%
|-89%
For the past year Global Indemnity Limited was less bearish than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
Global Indemnity Limited beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.