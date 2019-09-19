Reviewing Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT)’s and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s results

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -2.57 0.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -5.40 0.00

Demonstrates Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has an average target price of $3.13, and a 285.80% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 0.7% respectively. 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91%

For the past year Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. was more bearish than Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.