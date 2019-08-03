Reviewing Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has 83.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has 5.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.89 3.38 2.70

With consensus target price of $3.13, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a potential upside of 304.34%. The rivals have a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend while Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s peers beat Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.