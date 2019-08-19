Reviewing Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT)’s and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s results

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|1
|0.09
|N/A
|-2.57
|0.00
|AMC Networks Inc.
|57
|0.92
|N/A
|7.37
|7.24
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMC Networks Inc.
|0.00%
|144.1%
|8.2%
Volatility & Risk
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. AMC Networks Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.
Liquidity
0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Its rival AMC Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. AMC Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|AMC Networks Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 405.00% and an $3.13 consensus target price. On the other hand, AMC Networks Inc.’s potential upside is 22.95% and its consensus target price is $61.67. Based on the results shown earlier, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than AMC Networks Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 0% respectively. 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of AMC Networks Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|-0.37%
|14.27%
|11.08%
|-72.53%
|-68.84%
|-67.73%
|AMC Networks Inc.
|1.66%
|-2.59%
|-9.37%
|-13.93%
|-11.34%
|-2.73%
For the past year AMC Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Summary
AMC Networks Inc. beats Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
