Reviewing Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT)’s and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s results

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -2.57 0.00 AMC Networks Inc. 57 0.92 N/A 7.37 7.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMC Networks Inc. 0.00% 144.1% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. AMC Networks Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Its rival AMC Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. AMC Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMC Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 405.00% and an $3.13 consensus target price. On the other hand, AMC Networks Inc.’s potential upside is 22.95% and its consensus target price is $61.67. Based on the results shown earlier, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than AMC Networks Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 0% respectively. 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of AMC Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73% AMC Networks Inc. 1.66% -2.59% -9.37% -13.93% -11.34% -2.73%

For the past year AMC Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

AMC Networks Inc. beats Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.