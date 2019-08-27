Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Xencor Inc. 35 13.58 N/A 0.65 68.14

Demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Xencor Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Xencor Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Xencor Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Global Cord Blood Corporation and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 8.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.