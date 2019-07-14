Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

Since Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.44 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Cord Blood Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 488.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 55.58%. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.