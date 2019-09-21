Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Since Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 41.4%. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders are 49.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.