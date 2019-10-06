Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 442,661,850.86% 0% 4.6% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,421,385,455.59% 0% -109.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.17 shows that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 196.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 49.1% respectively. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was less bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.