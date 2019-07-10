Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s results

This is a contrast between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.38 beta means Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility is 62.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 13.4% respectively. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was less bullish than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.