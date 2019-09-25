Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Cord Blood Corporation and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 3.7% respectively. Insiders held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.