Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.97M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Genfit SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 431,807,939.69% 0% 4.6% Genfit SA 165,307,328.61% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 260.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 0% respectively. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has stronger performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Genfit SA on 8 of the 11 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).