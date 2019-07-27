Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 33.1 Current Ratio and a 33.1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 28.2% respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.