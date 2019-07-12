Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.30 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.38 beta means Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility is 62.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 88.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.