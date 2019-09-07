Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.17 shows that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.