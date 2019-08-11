Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Cord Blood Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.98 beta which makes it 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).