Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Since Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Cord Blood Corporation and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 4.9%. Insiders held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.