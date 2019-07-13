Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.22 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta and it is 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 167.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.