Reviewing Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Cord Blood Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta which is 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 180.21% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.