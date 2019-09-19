Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

Since Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $96, while its potential upside is 81.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.