Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

We are contrasting Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 74.41% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $82.67. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 136.18% and its average price target is $50. The data provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.