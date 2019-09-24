Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 105 67.49 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 71.58% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $96. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $115, while its potential upside is 12.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 88.2% respectively. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

On 6 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.