Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

This is a contrast between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Current Ratio is 14.4. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 49.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 52.6%. Insiders held 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.