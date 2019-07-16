Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 159 105.64 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.02 beta indicates that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.4 and a Quick Ratio of 14.4. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The upside potential is 42.76% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $82.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, which is potential 13.48% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 98.75% respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.