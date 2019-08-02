Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.55 N/A -3.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

14.5 and 14.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 57.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 31% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.