Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Novavax Inc. 8 7.61 N/A -9.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.51 beta indicates that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.5. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$96 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 77.65%. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $4.19, while its potential downside is -33.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.