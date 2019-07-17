Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Current Ratio is 14.4. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 7.2%. About 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.