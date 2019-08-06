Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

We are contrasting Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.74 N/A 2.08 10.22

Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 65.31%. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s average price target is $30.75, while its potential upside is 51.93%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.