Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.02 and its 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, with potential upside of 47.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 60.9%. 4.4% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.