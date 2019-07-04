Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 20.29 N/A -2.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.02 shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Current Ratio is 14.4. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 49.12%. Competitively the consensus target price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, which is potential 517.85% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dynavax Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 84.6% respectively. About 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.