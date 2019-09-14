Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.93 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, with potential upside of 77.65%. Competitively the average target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 54.09% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 84.5%. Insiders held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.