Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 440.56 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$82.67 is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 44.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.