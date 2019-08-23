Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.17 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 and a Quick Ratio of 14.5. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 75.37% at a $82.67 average target price. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 167.16%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.