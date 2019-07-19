Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 43.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 12.7%. About 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.