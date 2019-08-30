Reviewing Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Glen Burnie Bancorp has 22.02% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Glen Burnie Bancorp and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.30% 0.40% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Glen Burnie Bancorp and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp N/A 11 21.71 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Glen Burnie Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 19.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Glen Burnie Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Glen Burnie Bancorp is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Glen Burnie Bancorp’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Glen Burnie Bancorp’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.