Reviewing Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)’s and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.26 N/A 0.52 21.71 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.37 N/A 1.25 15.32

Table 1 highlights Glen Burnie Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Glen Burnie Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Glen Burnie Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bank of South Carolina Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares and 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. Insiders held 22.02% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp has stronger performance than Bank of South Carolina Corporation

Summary

Bank of South Carolina Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.