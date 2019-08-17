Reviewing Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)’s and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)’s results

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.26 N/A 0.52 21.71 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.50 N/A 2.32 16.39

Table 1 highlights Glen Burnie Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Glen Burnie Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Glen Burnie Bancorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Glen Burnie Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.42 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Glen Burnie Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 71.1% respectively. 22.02% are Glen Burnie Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp was less bullish than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.