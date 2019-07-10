Reviewing GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)’s and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s results

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline plc 40 0.00 N/A 2.11 18.79 Retrophin Inc. 21 5.18 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GlaxoSmithKline plc and Retrophin Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlaxoSmithKline plc and Retrophin Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 94.5% 6.6% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Retrophin Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlaxoSmithKline plc are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Retrophin Inc. has 4.6 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Retrophin Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline plc and Retrophin Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 1 0 2.00 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Retrophin Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 74.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.1% of GlaxoSmithKline plc shares and 0% of Retrophin Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of GlaxoSmithKline plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Retrophin Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.4% -2.92% -1.96% -4.16% -1.15% 3.59% Retrophin Inc. 3.51% -14.86% -13.39% -27.94% -30.48% -17.94%

For the past year GlaxoSmithKline plc has 3.59% stronger performance while Retrophin Inc. has -17.94% weaker performance.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Retrophin Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.