Reviewing GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)’s and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.02 20.48 Johnson & Johnson 136 4.26 N/A 6.03 21.60

Demonstrates GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Johnson & Johnson is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GlaxoSmithKline plc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GlaxoSmithKline plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 107.6% 7.3% Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10%

Volatility & Risk

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Johnson & Johnson’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlaxoSmithKline plc are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Johnson & Johnson has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Johnson & Johnson’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Johnson & Johnson has an average target price of $148.8, with potential upside of 13.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.5% of GlaxoSmithKline plc shares and 69.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares. About 0.2% of GlaxoSmithKline plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.36% 2.1% 2.15% 6.64% 0.49% 8.03% Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91%

For the past year GlaxoSmithKline plc has stronger performance than Johnson & Johnson

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats GlaxoSmithKline plc on 10 of the 11 factors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.