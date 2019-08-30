Reviewing GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of GlaxoSmithKline plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand GlaxoSmithKline plc has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 107.60% 7.30% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline plc N/A 41 20.48 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

GlaxoSmithKline plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio GlaxoSmithKline plc is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

The potential upside of the competitors is 66.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.36% 2.1% 2.15% 6.64% 0.49% 8.03% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year GlaxoSmithKline plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlaxoSmithKline plc are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, GlaxoSmithKline plc’s rivals have 3.57 and 3.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that GlaxoSmithKline plc is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GlaxoSmithKline plc’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline plc’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors GlaxoSmithKline plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.