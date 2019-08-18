Reviewing GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)’s and Its Competitors results

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of GlaxoSmithKline plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GlaxoSmithKline plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 107.60% 7.30% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline plc N/A 40 20.48 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

GlaxoSmithKline plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.88 2.76

As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 67.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GlaxoSmithKline plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.36% 2.1% 2.15% 6.64% 0.49% 8.03% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

Liquidity

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, GlaxoSmithKline plc’s peers Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Volatility and Risk

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GlaxoSmithKline plc’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.