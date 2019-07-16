Reviewing Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s results

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.15 N/A 0.14 93.78 Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.71 N/A 3.05 21.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Land Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Land Corporation’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vornado Realty Trust’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Land Corporation and Vornado Realty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50

Gladstone Land Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 28.10% and an $15 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Vornado Realty Trust is $73, which is potential 11.48% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Gladstone Land Corporation is looking more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares and 87.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares. 11.3% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Vornado Realty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28% Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vornado Realty Trust.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.