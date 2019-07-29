Reviewing Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Since Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.05 N/A 0.14 93.78 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.24 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Land Corporation and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.98. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Land Corporation and New Senior Investment Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Gladstone Land Corporation’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 30.32%. On the other hand, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 7.45% and its consensus price target is $7.5. The results provided earlier shows that Gladstone Land Corporation appears more favorable than New Senior Investment Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation and New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 69.6% respectively. Gladstone Land Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.3%. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6.7% 20.48% 13.37% 18.73% -13.74% 58.5%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.