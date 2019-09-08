Reviewing Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.48 N/A 0.13 89.07 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 8.19 N/A 0.68 59.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and Douglas Emmett Inc. Douglas Emmett Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gladstone Land Corporation and Douglas Emmett Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land Corporation’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Douglas Emmett Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation and Douglas Emmett Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation has weaker performance than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.