Reviewing Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)’s and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s results

This is a contrast between Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.48 N/A 0.13 89.07 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 16 8.44 N/A 0.27 60.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gladstone Land Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Land Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Land Corporation’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 69.7% respectively. Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.