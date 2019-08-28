Reviewing Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Land Corporation has 6.52% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 68.62% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|8.96%
|24.76%
|5.21%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|N/A
|26
|207.26
|Industry Average
|58.06M
|648.34M
|137.22
Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Gladstone Land Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.71
|1.45
|2.53
The peers have a potential upside of 28.66%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|-0.23%
|-0.66%
|-0.43%
|1.52%
|0.39%
|0.9%
|Industry Average
|1.43%
|3.17%
|6.84%
|17.07%
|31.01%
|29.92%
For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Gladstone Land Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Land Corporation’s competitors beat Gladstone Land Corporation.
