Reviewing Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Land Corporation has 6.52% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 68.62% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation N/A 26 207.26 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Gladstone Land Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.71 1.45 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 28.66%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Land Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Gladstone Land Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Land Corporation’s competitors beat Gladstone Land Corporation.