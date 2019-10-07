Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)’s and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) have been rivals in the Diversified Investments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 12 1.99 N/A 2.49 4.56 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.93% and 9.24%. About 2.29% of Gladstone Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0% 0% -8.04% 5.55% -1.46% 22.54% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.