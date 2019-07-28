Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.30 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.