Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We are contrasting Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 22 -0.88 14.52M 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation is presently more affordable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 66,605,504.59% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, which is potential 70.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.