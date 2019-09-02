Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.27 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.52 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.