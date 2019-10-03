Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

This is a contrast between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27 Futu Holdings Limited 11 0.00 10.54M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 93,688,888.89% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 4.31% and 10.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.